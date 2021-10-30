JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of Battalion Oil worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BATL opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Grant R. Evans acquired 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,312.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel P. Rohling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,751 shares of company stock worth $143,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

