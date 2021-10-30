BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

