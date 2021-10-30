Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.87 Million

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $978.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.60 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $37,438,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.62 on Friday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

