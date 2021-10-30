Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday.

IDEA stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.93. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a market cap of £730.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

