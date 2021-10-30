Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

PHP opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.12. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

