RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 138

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £350.77 million and a PE ratio of 60.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

