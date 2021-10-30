Analysts Set Expectations for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

ST stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

