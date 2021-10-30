Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 333,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

