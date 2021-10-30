VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.