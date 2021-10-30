Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.