Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,442 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $353,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $381,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 357.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

