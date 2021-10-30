Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,254 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

RC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

