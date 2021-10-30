Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.