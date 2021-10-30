Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.24 million, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

