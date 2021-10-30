The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $176,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.40. Trevena, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

