The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE opened at $7.32 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

