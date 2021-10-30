EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.52, but opened at $121.55. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 430 shares.

The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

