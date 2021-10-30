Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.