Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of RL opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $5,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

