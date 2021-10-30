Canaccord Genuity Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

