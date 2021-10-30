Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

EFSC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 349.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

