Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

