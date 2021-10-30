Juniper Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,210,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

