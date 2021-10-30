AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman Sells 29,792 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

