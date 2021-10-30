Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NET opened at $194.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,984,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,349,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

