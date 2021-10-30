The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,574 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

XONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

