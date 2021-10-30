The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

