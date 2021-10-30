5,000 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

