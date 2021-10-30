JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

