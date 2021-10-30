Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of SmartFinancial worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

