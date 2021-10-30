Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of SmartFinancial worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.74.
SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
