The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 83,287 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.