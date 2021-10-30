Reviewing QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HRsoft and QIWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67

QIWI has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QIWI is more favorable than HRsoft.

Volatility and Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HRsoft and QIWI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QIWI $585.30 million 0.94 $124.79 million $2.23 3.92

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

QIWI beats HRsoft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

