Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

