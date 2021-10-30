Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KORE opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.