Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

OXLC stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

