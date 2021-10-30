Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $379.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.