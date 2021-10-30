Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $102.28 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

