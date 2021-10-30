HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.35. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

