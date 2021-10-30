Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 501,907 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Lufax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lufax by 61.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at $19,605,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

NYSE LU opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

