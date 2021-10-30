BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.76% of Rimini Street worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136,527 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of -37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

