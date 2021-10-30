BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,386,430 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 320.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Maiden worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 66.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD opened at $3.26 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

