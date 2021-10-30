Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of Prospect Capital worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

