iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get iliad alerts:

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.00. iliad has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.