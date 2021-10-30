Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 249.8% from the September 30th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TARA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

