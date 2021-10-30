Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.