Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

