Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

