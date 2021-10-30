Canaccord Genuity Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

FQVLF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

