Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

