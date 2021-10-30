UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley Sells 75,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UNH opened at $460.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $461.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

